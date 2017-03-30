Corbus drug shows promise as add-on therapy for cystic fibrosis

March 30 An anti-inflammatory drug being
developed by Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings as an
add-on treatment for cystic fibrosis demonstrated promising
safety and was well tolerated in a small midstage study,
according to data released by the company on Thursday.
There were no serious adverse side effects deemed by
researchers to be related to the drug, anabasum, in the 16-week,
dose-escalating study of 85 adults with cystic fibrosis, the
company reported.
Anabasum, given orally, showed a dose-dependent reduction in
number of acute pulmonary exacerbations requiring intravenous
antibiotics compared to placebo in the trial.
Patients who got the highest dose of anabasum, 20 milligrams
twice per day, had a 75 percent reduction in the annualized
rate of acute pulmonary exacerbations compared with those who
got a placebo, the company said.
Serious pulmonary exacerbations often require
hospitalization and can speed up loss of lung function.
CF, which affects about 75,000 people worldwide, is a
life-shortening genetic disease in which the airways become
blocked with thick mucus, leading to progressive lung damage and
loss of function.
The company did not provide lung function data from the
Phase II study, but several biomarkers related to inflammation
found in sputum were reduced in patients on anabasum compared
with the placebo group.
Most patients in the study were already taking Orkambi, a
combination drug from Vertex Pharmaceuticals that
improves lung function by addressing the underlying cause of CF.
But reducing inflammation may play a role in improving
disease symptoms and patient outcomes, researchers believe.
"The finding of reduction in acute pulmonary exacerbations
along with reductions in inflammatory cells and pro-inflammatory
mediators demonstrate the potential of anabasum as a new
therapeutic with a unique mechanism of action in cystic
fibrosis," Dr. James Chmiel, the study's primary investigator
from Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, said
in a statement.
The Vertex drugs, Kalydeco and Orkambi, work in CF patients
with specific genetic mutations. Anabasum could potentially be
used in all CF patients regardless of the variety of genetic
mutation.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)