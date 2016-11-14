Corbus's lead drug succeeds in mid-stage scleroderma study

Nov 14 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
said its lead drug outperformed a placebo in a
mid-stage study involving patients with a form of systemic
sclerosis, an incurable autoimmune condition caused by abnormal
growth of connective tissue.
The trial tested the drug, resunab, against a placebo in
patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, the less
common form of the condition that has a higher risk of death.
Patients on resunab scored 33 percent on an index that
evaluates changes in skin hardening and lung capacity, while
those on the placebo scored zero after 16 weeks, Corbus said on
Monday.
A score of 20 percent or more is considered clinically
meaningful.
Systemic sclerosis, also called scleroderma, comes from the
Greek words for "hard skin". The disease is characterized by
vascular damage and scarring or fibrosis of the skin, the
gastrointestinal tract, heart, lungs and other internal organs.
No existing drug can stop the progression of systemic
sclerosis, but there are medicines that can relieve certain
symptoms and reduce organ damage.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)