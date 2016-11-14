UPDATE 1-Corbus drug succeeds in mid-stage scleroderma study, shares surge

(Adds details, CEO comments, shares)
By Natalie Grover
Nov 14 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
said its only drug outperformed a placebo in a
mid-stage study involving patients with a form of systemic
sclerosis, an incurable autoimmune condition caused by abnormal
growth of connective tissue.
Shares of the Norwood, Massachusetts-based company shot up
nearly 125 percent to $13.15 in premarket trading on Monday.
The 42-patient trial tested the drug, resunab, against a
placebo in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis,
the less common form of the rare condition that has a higher
risk of death.
Patients on resunab scored an average of 33 percent on an
index that evaluates changes in skin hardening, lung capacity
and assessments of benefit by patients and physicians, while
those on the placebo scored zero after 16 weeks, Corbus said.
A score of 20 percent or more is considered clinically
meaningful.
"No drug has ever shown has shown efficacy in scleroderma,"
Chief Executive Yuval Cohen told Reuters. "What we've seen here
is unprecedented - to get these types of responses in a study
that is so short and so small."
Systemic sclerosis, also called scleroderma, comes from the
Greek words for "hard skin" and mostly affects women.
The chronic, rheumatic disease affects about 90,000 people
in the United States and Europe but its cause is unclear.
The disease is characterized by vascular damage and scarring
or fibrosis of the skin, the gastrointestinal tract, heart,
lungs and other internal organs.
No existing drug can stop the progression of systemic
sclerosis, but there are medicines that can relieve certain
symptoms and reduce organ damage.
Typical anti-inflammatory drugs suppress the immune system,
which makes users susceptible to infection.
Resunab, which is derived from cannabis but synthesized
chemically to bind to the CB2 receptor found on immune cells, is
designed to mimic a natural process to "turn off" chronic
inflammation and fibrosis, without causing immuno-suppression.
Multiple attempts to successfully develop a drug that
targets CB2 have failed in the past.
Resunab, which has already secured "fast-track" and "orphan
drug" status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is also
being evaluated in three other inflammatory diseases, including
cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis and lupus.
Corbus is well positioned to secure an accelerated path
towards approval, Cohen said, adding that the company now
planned to discuss its next steps with regulators.
The company expects to submit a marketing application for
scleroderma by 2021, pending further trials.
Up to Friday's close, Corbus's stock had more than tripled
this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)