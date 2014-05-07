Corcept Therapeutics stops depression drug trial

May 7 Corcept Therapeutics Inc said it
would stop a late-stage trial of its drug for depression after
an interim analysis suggested the study was unlikely to be
successful.
The analysis of data from the first 226 patients enrolled in
the trial showed that the drug failed to significantly reduce
psychotic depression symptoms.
An independent safety committee analyzing the data advised
that continuing the study was unlikely to provide a positive
result.
Corcept said it decided to stop the trial to focus on more
promising programs, particularly in oncology.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)