UPDATE 2-FDA OKs Corcept's hormone disorder drug

* FDA says Korlym to carry a boxed warning

* FDA says pregnant women should not use Korlym

* Corcept to launch Korlym by May 1

By Anand Basu and Anna Yukhananov

Feb 17 U.S. health regulators approved Corcept Therapeutics's Korlym, the first oral drug designed to treat a rare hormonal disorder called Cushing's syndrome.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration nod is for treating unusually high production of a steroid hormone called cortisol in the body, potentially leading to diabetes, high blood pressure and upper body obesity.

The condition affects about 20,000 people in the United States, mainly aged 20 to 50, and can be fatal if untreated, the company said. The drug blocks the binding of cortisol to its receptor.

As expected, Korlym's label will carry a boxed warning advising doctors and patients that the therapy will terminate a pregnancy.

"This (boxed warning) is something that we knew was more or less going to happen from the very beginning," said Cowen and Co analyst Edward Nash.

He said the boxed warning will not affect the sales of the drug and expects Korlym to rake in $506 million in annual sales by 2016.

NO COMPETITION IN SIGHT

There are currently no drugs approved to treat the disease in the United States, although Novartis recently got the green light to sell its Cushing's treatment, Signifor, in Europe.

Last year, Novartis withdrew marketing application for Signifor in the United States due to a problem in its chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) section.

Moreover, Nash does not expect Signifor to pose any threat to Korlym. "Signifor is an injectable drug that has to be injected twice daily, while Korlym is an oral once-a-day drug," Nash explained.

Korlym, known chemically as mifepristone, was approved by the FDA as an orphan drug -- one that treats a disease that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. The designation comes with a seven-year marketing exclusivity period.

Corcept has indicated that it will market the drug on its own in the United States, but will look for a partner outside and expects to launch it by May 1.

"It (commercializing the drug in U.S) is doable with a small salesforce, as, roughly, there are only 20,000 Cushing's syndrome patients in the United States," Nash said.

Corcept shares, which had closed at $3.03 on the Nasdaq on Friday, were at $4.87 in extending trading, up 61 percent.