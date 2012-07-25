版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 04:13 BJT

Crocs 2nd-quarter profit rises, shares up

July 25 Shoe maker Crocs Inc's quarterly profit rose as strong growth rate in Asia boosted revenue, sending its shares up 8 percent after the bell.

Net income for the quarter rose to $61.5 million, or 68 cents per share, up from $55.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, known for its colorful clogs, said revenue rose 12 percent to $330.9 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐