版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Cordoba Minerals announces discovery of a high-grade copper and gold porphyry system at San Matias Project

Nov 20 Cordoba Minerals Corp : * Announces the discovery of a new high-grade copper and gold porphyry system

drilling 101.1 metres @ 1.0% copper and 0.65 g/t gold * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐