Core Laboratories to launch dual listing in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, March 29 Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company that specialises in boosting the output of wells, is preparing for a secondary listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange in the second quarter of 2012, the firm said on Thursday.

The planned listing makes Core Laboratories the third company seeking to join the Amsterdam exchange this year following Dutch cable company Ziggo's initial public offering earlier this month, and Sara Lee's listing of its coffee and tea business scheduled for June.

Core Laboratories' General Counsel Mark Elvig confirmed on Thursday the Texas-based company is interested in expanding investor ownership beyond the United States.

"Core has begun the process to dual list the company's shares on the NYSE Euronext Exchange in Amsterdam effective in the second quarter of 2012," said Elvig.

Core Laboratories, which has a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion, has operations in 50 countries, with the two main offices in Texas and Amsterdam.

In the firm's fourth-quarter statement on Feb. 7, Core Laboratories said European institutional investors currently hold approximately 5 percent of the company's outstanding shares.

When asked if Core Laboratories was planning to issue new shares, he said it was a dual listing and declined further comment.