UPDATE 1-Core Lab Q3 profit beats Street; shares up

Oct 19 Core Lab NV's third-quarter profit beat analysts estimates, helped by its reservoir description operations, and the oilfield services company forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates.

Shares of the company were trading down 4.5 percent after the bell. They closed at $102.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it was confident about trends in North American, deepwater and international activities related to crude oil.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.06-$1.08 a share on revenue of $240-$246 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.08 a share on revenue of $252 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net profit rose to $44.9 million, or 93 cents a share, from $38.6 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $231.3 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $1 a share, while analysts expected earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $238.3 million. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)