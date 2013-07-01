版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 1日 星期一 18:35 BJT

Corelogic to buy real estate data analysis firms for $661 mln

July 1 Real estate data analytics company Corelogic Inc said it would buy two units from Decision Insight Information Group for $661 million to expand its property and casualty insurance business.

Corelogic said it would buy residential and commercial property valuation services provider Marshall & Swift/Boeckh and property data and analytics information firm DataQuick Information Systems.

The transaction is expected to add to its 2013 financial results excluding one-time items and other accounting adjustments, the company said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐