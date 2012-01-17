UPDATE 1-CoreLogic to exit facility, sees pre-tax charge

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says China cyber attacks crashed website
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
Jan 17CoreLogic Inc, which provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, said it expects to take a pre-tax charge related to the consolidation of its facilities in Westlake, Texas.
As part of its cost reduction plan, the company stopped using two buildings last month and expects a pre-tax charge of $12 million to $16 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
Last month, First American Financial Corp dropped its plan to buy CoreLogic, two months after it made an offer.
Santa Ana, California-based CoreLogic hired advisory firm Greenhill & Co to help explore options, including a possible sale or merger.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
LONDON, March 2 European shares steadied early on Thursday, pausing after a strong rally in the previous session, with strong earnings updates driving shares in Melrose Industries and Subsea 7.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)