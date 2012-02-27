UPDATE 1-CoreLogic 4-th qtr loss narrows

Feb 27 CoreLogic Inc, which
provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, posted a
narrower fourth-quarter loss, and maintained its profit forecast
for the full year, as it continues to cut costs.
For 2012, the company expects to earn 95 cents to $1.05 a
share on adjusted revenue of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion.
In January, CoreLogic had forecast a 2012 profir ahead of
expectations, on cost cutting.
The company expects to achieve an incremental $60 million in
cost savings this year.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 95 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to CoreLogic
narrowed to $14.1 million, or 13 cents a share, from $27.7
million, or 24 cents a share.
Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $345.4 million.
Shares of the Santa Ana, California-based company closed at
$14.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.