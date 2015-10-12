German property group Corestate plans 150-200 mln euro listing

FRANKFURT Oct 12 German real estate investment manager Corestate is planning to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange raise money to expand its business and repay existing debt.

The company said it aims to issue new shares worth 100 million euros ($114 million). Two people familiar with the matter said the initial public offering, including shares from existing shareholders, would be worth 150-200 million euros in total.

Corestate is hoping to take advantage of reasonably robust equity markets, which allowed several IPOs go ahead in Germany in the past few weeks, although some market wobbles have forced companies like plastics group Covestro and bearings maker Schaeffler to scale back their offerings.

In the real estate sector, Germany group ADO Properties listed in July, while IPO hopefuls like BGP and Aurelis have so far held back from launching a flotation process.

Corestate makes money from fees for organising real estate investments for rich individuals or family offices, as well as from temporary co-investments, which usually do not exceed 5-10 percent of the equity.

It scouts the market for potential investments and then structures and does the deals, manages the investments and helps eventually with selling them on.

Corestate is active in residential, student and retail real estate assets mainly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland but also has a joint venture in Spain.

In 2014, it reported funds from operations, a measure of cash generated by real estate investment trusts, of 14.6 million euros on revenues of 36.2 million. In the first six months of 2015, this stood at 7.6 million.

Founders Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber currently hold 70.9 percent of Corestate, with Swiss-based Intershop Holding AG holding the rest.

Corestate said it planned to pay out 60 to 70 percent of its funds from operations to shareholders.

Berenberg is organising the IPO with the help of Bankhaus Lampe. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)