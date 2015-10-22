Germany's Corestate sets price range for 250 mln eur IPO

FRANKFURT Oct 22 Germany's Corestate plans to sell shares worth up to 254 million euros ($288 million) in its Nov. 4 initial public offering, the real estate investment manager said on Thursday.

It set a price range of 23.50 to 28.50 euros apiece for the 8.9 million shares on offer and said it plans to use at least 100 million euros in proceeds from a capital increase to expand its business and repay debt.

Several IPOs have gone ahead in Germany in the past few weeks, although some companies, such as plastics group Covestro and bearings maker Schaeffler, have scaled back their offerings.

In the real estate sector, German group ADO Properties listed in July, while IPO hopefuls such as BGP and Aurelis, have held back from launching flotations.

Corestate makes money from fees for organising real estate investments for rich individuals or family offices, as well as from temporary co-investments, which usually do not exceed 5-10 percent of the equity.

It scouts the market for potential investments and then structures and executes the deals, manages the investments and helps sell them on.

Founders Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber currently hold 70.9 percent of Corestate, with Swiss-based Intershop Holding AG holding the rest.

After the flotation, at least 52.5 percent of the shares will be widely held, the company said.

($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)