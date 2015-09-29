ON THE MOVE-Seven Merrill brokers with $3 bln AUM go independent

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Seven brokers from two Newport
Beach, California, teams that managed $3.3 billion for clients
of Merrill Lynch regrouped Tuesday as an independent firm called
Corient Capital partners.
Corient's founding partners are Chris Copps, who has been
with the Bank of America-owned broker dealer for almost 14
years, and Gordon Hassenplug, a 16-year Merrill veteran. Copps
moved with the five other advisers on his team while Hassenplug
left with fellow broker Alex Stimpson. The head of his team,
Thomas Blanchfield, remains at Merrill.
Corient is working with Dynasty Financial Partners, which
provides technology, products, trading services and some capital
to brokers who leave larger firms to become independent
advisers.
Dynasty Chairman Todd Thomson and the new brokers said in a
prepared statement that they will have fewer conflicts and
better service clients as independent advisers.
Blanchfield said he remains friends with his former
colleagues but believes most brokers who go independent are
motivated by the prospect of higher payouts. Top advisers at
broker-dealers keep about 40 percent of fees and commissions
paid by their clients, while independent brokers and advisers
have no such limit but pay more of their own expenses.
"It may not be the best thing for their clients,"
Blanchfield said. "They are not going to find a better stock or
bond market just because they went independent, and they'll
probably get less access to bond desks. Merrill gives us
phenomenal tools, and we already make a pretty good living."
Corient Capital will primarily offer fee-based advisory
accounts, but Hassenplug and Copps can collect commissions
because they also registered in September with independent
broker-dealer Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments.
Prior to joining Merrill in 2001, Copps was a founding
partner of the Orange County office of Hambrecht and Quist and
also worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, according to his
biography on a Merrill web page.
Blanchfield said he will hire at least one broker to replace
Hassenplug and Stimpson within a few days.
The former Merrill brokers oversaw less than 25 percent of
client assets in Merrill's three Newport Beach offices, which
now have about 60 brokers.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)