U.S. court approves Corinthian Colleges' liquidation plan - WSJ

Aug 26 A U.S. bankruptcy judge has approved
Corinthian Colleges Inc's plan to liquidate its
assets, facilitating the company's final winding-down process,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The liquidating plan sets aside more than $4 million as debt
relief to help former students pursue discharges for student
loans incurred at Corinthian schools, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1VbZZo8)
Corinthian was not immediately available for comment.
Late last year, Corinthian sold off more than half its
campuses after it was subject to multiple federal and state
probes into matters as whether it misled investors and students
about its finances and job placement rates.
Corinthian abruptly closed its remaining 28 schools in April
and left 16,000 students without classes, becoming the largest
failure in for-profit higher education.
Corinthian filed for bankruptcy in May and soon after the
U.S. Department of Education announced a plan under which tens
of thousands of former Corinthian students could seek relief
from their federal student loans.
(Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)