UPDATE 1-Corinthian Colleges gets warning from U.S. consumer watchdog

WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. consumer regulators were
considering legal action against Corinthian Colleges Inc
over issues related to student loans, the for-profit
college company said on Monday.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement
office sent Corinthian a letter in December warning of the
possible action, the company said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The consumer bureau had previously notified Corinthian that
it was looking into education companies that regulators believe
may have participated in "unlawful acts or practices relating to
the advertising, marketing, or origination of private student
loans," according to the filing.
Corinthian's shares fell 7 percent in extended trading after
the filing. A spokesman for Corinthian declined to comment, as
did a spokesman for the consumer bureau.
Congress created the consumer bureau as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and gave it oversight of a wide range of consumer
financial products, including student loans.
Consumer advocates argue that for-profit colleges load
low-income students up with pricey loans but have poor track
records of helping those students find jobs afterward.
California-based Corinthian says on its website that it is
one of the largest for-profit education companies in the United
States and Canada.
So far, the consumer bureau has not made public any
enforcement actions against for-profit schools. The state of
California sued Corinthian in October, claiming it
misrepresented job placement rates.
Corinthian said in its SEC filing on Monday that it would
send the consumer bureau a statement explaining why the company
believes the bureau should not take legal action against it.
"The company...continues to believe that its acts and
practices relating to student loans - financing that is
essential to preserving our students' access to post-secondary
education - are lawful," Corinthian said. ()
Corinthian's shares were at $1.55 after the bell, down from
the closing price of $1.67 on the Nasdaq on Monday.