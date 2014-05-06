For-profit Corinthian Colleges exploring strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 Corinthian Colleges Inc said it would explore strategic alternatives as student enrollments decline and the company faces potential legal action from U.S. regulators.
The for-profit education company said its board had authorized the retention of an investment bank to explore its options.
California-based Corinthian faces potential legal action from U.S. consumer regulators over issues related to student loans.
The company also said it was in non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants, but expected a waiver.
Corinthian faces a multi-state inquiry by 13 attorneys general into its business practices. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: