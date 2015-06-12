Corinthian Colleges exec grilled as creditors hunt for cash

| WILMINGTON, Del., June 12
WILMINGTON, Del., June 12 A top executive of
bankrupt Corinthian Colleges Inc on Friday detailed the
for-profit higher education company's executive pay and recent
financial dealings, as creditors began the hunt to find money to
repay what they are owed.
Corinthian Chief Financial Officer Robert Owen spent four
hours in a windowless government conference room discussing
under oath everything from fraud allegations to questions about
a $125.02 expense payment to an executive.
In April, Corinthian closed its remaining campuses without
warning. It filed for bankruptcy in May. Debtors are required to
meet with creditors to answer their questions, and on Friday the
toughest questions came from a lawyer with the California
attorney general's office, which has sued Corinthian for
misrepresenting job placements for its graduates.
Corinthian also released thousands of pages of documents,
including details of payments to Chief Executive Officer Jack
Massimino. He received cash payments of $1.03 million in the
year before the bankruptcy, according to court filings. The
company agreed to pay him a $900,000 salary in 2014, according
to securities filings.
The disclosures also showed that Corinthian paid out nearly
$1 million in bonuses to executives, directors and managers in
late June 2014. The bonuses were paid less than two weeks after
regulators tightened oversight of the company, a move that
hastened its demise.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that
it was initiating a program to forgive federal student loans to
tens of thousands of students who attended a Corinthian school.
A decade ago, Corinthian was leading a sector of high-flying
for-profit higher education companies that were increasing
student enrollment 25 percent annually.
That growth attracted scrutiny, and sparked a number of
lawsuits and investigations alleging false advertising,
securities fraud and predatory lending.
Several state attorneys general took legal action, and on
Friday Nick Campins from the California attorney general's
office pressed Owen about recent sales of properties and
relations with lenders.
He also grilled Owen about revenue from Canadian
subsidiaries. Owen acknowledged the revenue was used to shore up
U.S. campuses so they could qualify for federal student loans,
something Owen said may not have been disclosed to investors.
Santa Ana, Calif.-based Corinthian listed debts of more than
$143 million and assets of just $19.2 million when it filed for
bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)