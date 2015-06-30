U.S. bankruptcy judge pushes debt relief for Corinthian students

| WILMINGTON, Del., June 30
and former students of Corinthian Colleges, which closed in
April, need to promote the government's loan relief program
before asking for a stay on all student debt collections, a U.S.
Bankruptcy judge said on Tuesday.
Judge Kevin Carey in Wilmington, Delaware, declined to rule
on a request by an official committee of Corinthian students to
halt all loan repayments amid allegations the company
misrepresented itself to prospective students.
Corinthian Colleges Inc became the largest
failure in for-profit higher education when it abruptly closed
28 schools in April and left 16,000 students without classes.
Corinthian has been the target of lawsuits and government
investigations alleging it defrauded students and acted as a
predatory lender.
The company filed for bankruptcy last month and soon after
the U.S. Department of Education announced a plan under which
tens of thousands of former Corinthian students could seek
relief from their federal student loans.
A lawyer for the U.S. government told Carey on Tuesday that
while 40,000 Corinthian students are in default on their federal
loans, less than 5,000 had applied for the government's debt
relief. The attorney, Lloyd Randolph, said the government
intended to grant relief to 768 former Corinthian students.
The official student committee wanted Carey to stay efforts
to collect on loans for 350,000 of the school's former students,
stretching back five years, which the parties acknowledged would
be unprecedented. The committee's lawyer, Scott Gautier reasoned
that the company acted fraudulently, and therefore the student
loan debt is an obligation of Corinthian.
The move was opposed by the government, which argued its
debt relief program was enough.
"I'm not yet convinced that notice has been sufficient or
broad enough to put people in a position to ask for it," said
Carey of the debt relief.
Carey asked the parties to return on July 9 and in the
meantime see if they could find a better way of reaching former
Corinthian students and alerting them to the government's
debt-relief program.
The company operated the Heald College, Everest and WyoTech
schools and offered degrees in healthcare and trades. In 2014,
it sold 56 campuses to Education Credit Management Corp.
Corinthian has little in the way of assets to repay its
creditors. Mark Collins, a lawyer for Corinthian, told Carey on
Tuesday that any money for unsecured creditors will depend on
the outcome of litigation, including against former insiders.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
