U.S. to halt legal steps vs Corinthian student loan defaults

| July 9
July 9 The U.S. government has agreed to take no
near-term legal action against 40,000 former students of the
bankrupt Corinthian Colleges Inc who have defaulted
on federal loans, according to a lawyer representing students.
Corinthian abruptly closed its remaining 28 schools in April
and left 16,000 students without classes, becoming the largest
failure in for-profit higher education. The company operated
more than 120 campuses at its peak.
The company filed for bankruptcy in May and soon after the
U.S. Department of Education announced a plan under which tens
of thousands of former Corinthian students could seek relief
from their federal student loans. However, a lawyer for the
government told a court hearing on June 30 that fewer than 5,000
students had applied.
Under Thursday's agreement, the Department of Education will
suspend judicial debt collection efforts for 120 days against
former Corinthian students who are in default, according to
Scott Gautier, a lawyer for an official committee of students in
the Corinthian bankruptcy.
A spokesman for the Department of Education did not
immediately respond to a request for a comment.
During the 120-day period, Gautier said he hopes to
negotiate debt relief for all former Corinthian students as part
of the company's liquidation plan. Corinthian lawyers have said
they want the plan confirmed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin
Carey in Wilmington, Delaware, by the end of August.
A lawyer for the government declined at a recent court
hearing to say how many students are facing legal action over
unpaid student loans, but the number may be small. Gautier said
he knew of proceedings against students in only 12 judicial
districts.
The committee had asked Judge Carey to suspend debt
collection efforts against all former Corinthian students, which
covered more than 350,000 borrowers and billions of dollars in
loans.
The student committee argued the debt was actually an
obligation of Corinthian due to the company's alleged
misconduct, a line of reasoning that Gautier acknowledged at the
June 30 hearing was unprecedented.
Corinthian is defending a number of lawsuits and government
investigations. The Department of Education fined the company
$30 million in April for misrepresenting job placement rates and
California's attorney general has sued the company for predatory
advertising, among other allegations.
The company specialized in career training in healthcare and
trades at its Heald College, Everest and WyoTech schools.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)