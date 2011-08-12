US court revives lawsuit against Corinthian, Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit against Corinthian Colleges COCO.O and its auditor, Ernst & Young, over allegations that the for-profit vocational school operator improperly received funds from the U.S. government.

The for-profit education industry has come under fire for leaving many students burdened with debt.

Two plaintiffs filed a false claims lawsuit against Corinthian and Ernst & Young in 2007, alleging that the college falsely certified its compliance with a ban on recruiter-incentive compensation in order to receive federal education funds.

The U.S. government gave notice it would not pursue the plaintiffs' claims against Corinthian, and a lower court had dismissed the complaint against both companies.

However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday gave plaintiffs a chance to refashion their claims to try to move the lawsuit forward.

Representatives for both companies did not immediately comment on the ruling.

The case in the 9th Circuit is United States of America ex rel. v. Corinthian Colleges et al., 10-55037.

(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Dave Zimmerman)