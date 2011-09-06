UPDATE 1-Corinthian names Robert Owen as CFO

Sept 6 Corinthian Colleges Inc named
Robert Owen as its new chief financial officer replacing Kenneth
Ord, who will continue as chief administrative officer of the
for-profit education company.
Owen, who was Corinthian's chief accounting officer since
February 2005, took over as CFO on Sept. 1 and will continue to
report to Ord.
Owen's annual base salary was increased to $350,000,
Corinthian said separately in a regulatory filing.
Corinthian's top management team has seen a lot of changes
in the past year.
In November 2010, the company named Jack Massimino as its
chief executive officer after asking Peter Waller to leave the
top post.
A month before that, Chief Operating Officer Matt Ouimet
announced his intentions to resign to pursue other
opportunities.
For-profit colleges such as those run by Corinthian have
come under U.S. government scrutiny due to the high debt rates
of their students and loose admission standards.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)