UPDATE 1-Corinthian names Robert Owen as CFO

Sept 6 Corinthian Colleges Inc named Robert Owen as its new chief financial officer replacing Kenneth Ord, who will continue as chief administrative officer of the for-profit education company.

Owen, who was Corinthian's chief accounting officer since February 2005, took over as CFO on Sept. 1 and will continue to report to Ord.

Owen's annual base salary was increased to $350,000, Corinthian said separately in a regulatory filing.

Corinthian's top management team has seen a lot of changes in the past year.

In November 2010, the company named Jack Massimino as its chief executive officer after asking Peter Waller to leave the top post.

A month before that, Chief Operating Officer Matt Ouimet announced his intentions to resign to pursue other opportunities.

For-profit colleges such as those run by Corinthian have come under U.S. government scrutiny due to the high debt rates of their students and loose admission standards. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)