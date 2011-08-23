CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Corinthian sees dismal Q1 as enrollments fall

(Corrects first bullet point to compare adjusted EPS with
* Q4 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.11
* Q4 rev down 12 pct
* Sees Q1 loss/shr $0.02-$0.04 vs est EPS $0.15
* Sees Q1 rev $414-424 mln vs est $427 mln
* Shares down more than 13 percent
BANGALORE, Aug 23 Corinthian Colleges Inc
gave a bleak first-quarter outlook, joining a string of
for-profit education companies struggling to sign up students
amid tougher rules to qualify for federal aid.
Shares of the company, which posted disappointing
fourth-quarter revenue, fell to their lowest in more than a
decade on Tuesday. They have shed more than half of their value
over the past month.
Corinthian, which runs the Everest, Heald and WyoTech
campuses, expects new student enrollments to fall by up to a
fourth in the first quarter.
But its outlook for slowing declines and higher enrollments
by the end of next year failed to cheer up investors.
U.S. for-profit education companies, under fire for spending
billions of dollars in federal aid but leaving poorly educated
students in debt, have been forced to change their enrollment
practices as the government tightens rules on giving aid.
Corinthian plans to revamp its two-year associate
degree programs, as well as tweak its curriculum structure, to
attract new students.
The company is also expanding core program offerings at many
campuses, opening new schools and expanding its online presence,
to stem falling enrollment rates.
Corinthian forecast a first-quarter loss of 2-4
cents a share, compared with analysts' estimate of a profit of
15 cents a share. It forecast revenue of $414-$424 million.
Analysts were expecting $427 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corinthian's fourth-quarter net income fell sharply to $3.4
million, or 5 cents a share from continuing operations.
New student enrollment fell 27 percent, while total student
enrollment fell 15 percent.
The company's shares were down 13 percent at $1.83
in morning trade on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $1.81 earlier
in the session.
