UPDATE 1-Corinthian sees new student sign-ups growing in late 2012

Nov 1 Corinthian Colleges Inc posted a 23 percent drop in new student sign-ups but said the rate of decline will slow through the rest of its fiscal year and return to growth in the latter half.

The for-profit college chain forecast a 2-4 percent drop in new student growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2012.

Second-quarter profit is expected to be breakeven to 2 cents a share, while analysts were expecting breakeven earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Corinthian's first-quarter net loss was $9.6 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with net profit of $33.1 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago.

Results include some impairment and severance charges.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $414 million.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair) (ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ananthalakshmi.as.reuters.com@reuters.net)