Corinthian forecasts slowdown in student sign-ups

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 For-profit education provider Corinthian Colleges Inc reported fourth-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates and forecast a slowdown in student sign-up growth.
Corinthian, known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech campuses, forecast first-quarter earnings of 3 cents to 5 cents per share and revenue of $395 million to $405 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share and revenue of $407 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corinthian expects new student growth to be nearly flat in the first quarter.
Student sign-ups rose 8.4 percent for the fourth quarter - the company's second straight increase after five quarters of decline.
Corinthian's fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations rose to $8.3 million, or 10 cents per share, from $7.0 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected 11 cents per share.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.