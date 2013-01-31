版本:
Corinthian reports 2nd-qtr loss; enrollments slip

Jan 31 For-profit education provider Corinthian Colleges Inc reported a quarterly loss and said new student enrollments dipped.

The company also said it received an investigative subpoena from the California Attorney General as part of a broader investigation of the for-profit education industry in California.

Corinthian reported a net loss of $68,000 for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.8 million a year earlier.

