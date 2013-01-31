Corinthian reports 2nd-qtr loss; enrollments slip

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
Jan 31 For-profit education provider Corinthian Colleges Inc reported a quarterly loss and said new student enrollments dipped.
The company also said it received an investigative subpoena from the California Attorney General as part of a broader investigation of the for-profit education industry in California.
Corinthian reported a net loss of $68,000 for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.8 million a year earlier.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.