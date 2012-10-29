版本:
中国
2012年 10月 29日

BRIEF-Moody's rates Corio EMTN (P)Baa1

Oct 29 Corio NV : * Moody's assigns (p)baa1 to corio's EUR 2.5 billion guaranteed emtn programme * Rpt-moody's assigns (p)baa1 to corio's eur 2.5 billion guaranteed emtn

programme

