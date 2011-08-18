UPDATE 1-Corio sees FY 2011 oper profit in line with 2010

* H1 op. profit 1.46 euros/shr (1.46-1.50 euros poll range)
* Sees FY operating profit/shr in line with 2010 result
(Adds detail)
AMSTERDAM, Aug 18 Dutch property group Corio
COR.AS on Thursday reported first-half operating profit at the
lower end of the forecast range and said full-year results would
be on a par with 2010.
Corio, rival to French-listed Unibail-Rodamco UNBP.PA and
Klepierre (LOIM.PA), reported a first-half operating profit --
rental income minus costs -- of 1.46 euros per share.
Four analysts in a Reuters poll gave forecasts in a range of
1.46 to 1.50 euros per share.
It forecast full-year operating profit in line with last
year's figure of 2.88 euros per share.
"This outlook reflects today's expected interest rate
developments, expected rent indexation, letting and renewal
results and higher occupancy level in Corio's current strong
retail portfolio," the company said in a statement.
Corio bought into the German retail market March last year
via a 1.3 billion euro ($1.8 billion) asset deal and 600 million
euros share issue, and its latest purchase was last month of a
French shopping centre for 96.4 million euros.
Corio said its property portfolio, consisting of shopping
centres in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and
Turkey, was valued at 7.2 billion euros at the end of June, up
from 6.99 billion euros.
It said it plans to sell 360 million euros worth of
properties, including nine retail locations in the Netherlands
worth 100 million euros, as well as properties in France and
Germany.
"The majority is expected to be sold before the end of 2011
and the remainder in the first half of 2012," it said.
Its tenants include international retailers such as Swedish
fashion chain H&M (HMb.ST), Spain's Inditex's (ITX.MC) Zara,
French supermarket chain Carrefour (CARR.PA), and computer and
phone maker Apple (AAPL.O).
($1=.7099 Euro)