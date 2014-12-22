Syngenta says receives nod from China for MIR 162 corn imports

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
BEIJING Dec 22 Syngenta AG said it has received approval from China's regulatory authorities for imports of its Agrisure Viptera corn trait, know as MIR 162.
"The approval covers corn grain and processing byproducts, such as dried distillers grains (DDGs), for food and feed use," the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.