Syngenta says receives nod from China for MIR 162 corn imports

BEIJING Dec 22 Syngenta AG said it has received approval from China's regulatory authorities for imports of its Agrisure Viptera corn trait, know as MIR 162.

"The approval covers corn grain and processing byproducts, such as dried distillers grains (DDGs), for food and feed use," the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)