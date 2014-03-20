USDA warns China could pay premium on future corn imports

* China has rejected 887,000 tonnes of U.S. GM corn
By Sarah McFarlane
GENEVA, March 20 China could face premiums on
future corn purchases after rejecting U.S. genetically modified
corn in recent months, an official with the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Thursday.
"The Chinese are going to have to learn that their actions
will have consequences," USDA China chair Fred Gale told the
AgResource Cereals Europe event.
China has officially rejected 887,000 tonnes of U.S. corn
since November last year, after detecting Syngenta's
unapproved MIR162 in incoming shipments.
The GM strain is designed to offer enhanced protection
against crop-damaging insects and is approved in many countries.
China is the third-largest buyer of U.S. corn and has
approved 15 genetically-modified corn varieties for import.
MIR162 has been awaiting approval since Syngenta submitted
an application in March 2010, even though MIR162 has been mixed
in with other varieties since China started to import U.S. corn
in 2011.
The American Chamber of Commerce, which counts seed firms
including Syngenta as members, last month complained that
China's biotech approval process had become "slower,
unpredictable and non-transparent".
"Sellers are going to have to add a risk premium if China is
going to be a risky customer, but of course this is not the
first time it's happened. It's happened periodically with
various commodities where there have been rejections of
shipments," Gale said.
"They are going to need to import if their market keeps
growing and they are going to need to be a predictable and
dependable importer in future if they want to do business with
the rest of the world."
The rejections raised speculation that the ban was being
strictly enforced to prevent cheap imports in a well-supplied
market, but China's quarantine bureau said it has been
consistent in its checks on genetically-modified farm products
and applying rules.
"There's a real, new effort to try and clamp down on
regulation of what the Chinese consider food safety, including
imports of GMOs. It's a sincere attempt to do that and there's
some disagreement from the scientists on the Chinese panel who
are making up their minds about the approval," said Gale.
"I think the Chinese found that to be a convenient tool to
use to try and protect the Chinese market," he said.
China's biosafety committee is scheduled to hold its annual
meeting at the end of March. If no decision is taken on
Syngenta's pending application, the next opportunity for a
review will be in June.
The USDA pegs China's 2013/14 corn imports at 5 million
tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; editing
by Jason Neely)