UPDATE 1-China approves Syngenta's Viptera corn -reports

CHICAGO Dec 16 Chinese authorities have
informed some agriculture industry officials that the government
has approved U.S. imports of a type of genetically modified corn
that has sparked lawsuits against seed maker Syngenta AG
, according to reports from Agri-Pulse and Bloomberg.
Syngenta will make an announcement about Chinese government
approval of Agrisure Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, when the
company receives official documentation, a spokesman said in an
email. The company said on Friday it was expecting China to
clear imports soon.
Traders are watching the U.S.-China Joint Commission on
Commerce and Trade in Chicago for news about MIR 162 approval.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is expected to discuss
barriers to imports of U.S. genetically modified crops at the
forum, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday.
Beijing has rejected shipments of more than 1 million tonnes
of U.S. crops in the past year because they contained traces of
MIR 162 corn.
Global grain handlers Cargill Inc and Archer
Daniels Midland Co, along with dozens of U.S. farmers,
have sued Syngenta for damages from the rejections. They claim
the seed company misled the farm industry about the timeline for
approval by China, a major importer.
Expectations for China to approve imports of MIR 162 corn
helped lift U.S. corn futures to five-month highs on Monday.
Most-active March corn was near unchanged on Tuesday at
$4.09 a bushel.
Approval could lift U.S. corn exports, traders said. In
Ukraine, a rival exporter, state grain firm GPZKU on Tuesday
confirmed there were disruptions in corn intended for China.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub and Tom Polansek; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)