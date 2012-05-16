S.Korea NOFI buys corn, feed wheat -traders

SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's largest feedmaker
Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought 56,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000
tonnes of feed wheat via tenders late on Tuesday, traders said
on Wednesday.
The feedmaker group has passed on the other tenders as it
sought a total of up to 210,000 tonnes of corn and up to 70,000
tonnes of feed wheat, traders said.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
- U.S. No.3 or better corn
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL
56,000 CHS Inc $275.65 Nov 20
- Feed wheat
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL
55,000 Glencore International AG $269.95 Oct 15
*Note: The products should arrive to the ports from a list
of Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.