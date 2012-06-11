S.Korea's NOFI buys 108,000 T corn for July-Nov

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip at open as rally loses momentum
* Futures down: Dow 74 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SEOUL, June 11 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought a total of 108,000 tonnes of corn for arrival between July and November via tenders late on Friday, traders said.
It bought 39,000 tonnes of Indian corn from Peter Cremer at $259.83 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis for July 10 arrival and 69,000 tonnes of the U.S. origin from Cargill at $278.99 per tonne, CFR, for November 30, traders said.
The agency bought Indian corn for July as higher demand than initially thought caused it to buy corn from near by, said a company source, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
The corn should arrive at two or three ports from the list of Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.
* Futures down: Dow 74 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
OTTAWA, Feb 17 Foreign investors bought C$10.23 billion ($7.81 billion) worth of Canadian securities in December, sealing a new annual record for purchases of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Friday.