S.Korea KOCOPIA buys 55,000 T corn for March

SEOUL Oct 16 South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) bought 55,000 tonnes of corn from Cargill Inc at $319.80 per tonne via a tender closed on Tuesday, traders said.

The purchase of U.S. and South American origin corn was made on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and the product will arrive to the ports of Incheon and/or Kunsan by March 5, 2013, they said.