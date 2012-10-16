S.Korea KOCOPIA buys 55,000 T corn for March

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
SEOUL Oct 16 South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) bought 55,000 tonnes of corn from Cargill Inc at $319.80 per tonne via a tender closed on Tuesday, traders said.
The purchase of U.S. and South American origin corn was made on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and the product will arrive to the ports of Incheon and/or Kunsan by March 5, 2013, they said.
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.