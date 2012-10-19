S.Korea's MFG buys 63,000 T corn for March

SEOUL Oct 19 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 63,000 tonnes of corn from CHS Inc via a tender on Oct. 17, while passing on other tenders seeking up to 140,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday.

MFG bought the U.S. and South American origin corn at $318.42 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. The product will arrive at the ports of Pyeongtaek and Kunsan by March 15, 2013, they added.