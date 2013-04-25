S.Korea's KOCOPIA buys 55,000 T corn for August

SEOUL, April 25 South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) bought 55,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn from Glencore International AG via a tender on Wednesday, traders said.

KOCOPIA bought the grain for more than $290 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. One of the sources said the agency purchased at $294.37 a tonne.

The purchase was optional U.S., South American or South African origin and the product will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Kunsan by August 1, 2013. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)