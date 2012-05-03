版本:
S.Korea's NOFI buys 123,000 T corn for Nov

SEOUL, May 3 South Korea's largest feedmaker
Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 123,000 tonnes of corn for
arrival in November via tenders on Wednesday, traders said.	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:    	
    TONNE   SUPPLIER                PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL        	
    58,000  Archer Daniels Midland  $290.34      Nov 5	
            	
    65,000  Toepfer                 $274.90      Nov 15  	
    Note: The arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan, traders said.

