S.Korea MFG buys 65,000 T corn for Jan

SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 65,000 tonnes corn of U.S. and South American origins from Bunge Ltd in a private deal, traders said Friday.

MFG bought the corn at $326.90 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and the price excludes $1.5 per tonne of two-port delivery charges, they said. The product will arrive by Jan. 20, 2013, they added.