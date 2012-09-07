S.Korea MFG buys 65,000 T corn for Jan

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise on bets for U.S. rate hike
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 65,000 tonnes corn of U.S. and South American origins from Bunge Ltd in a private deal, traders said Friday.
MFG bought the corn at $326.90 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and the price excludes $1.5 per tonne of two-port delivery charges, they said. The product will arrive by Jan. 20, 2013, they added.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to a strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the second-largest in North America.