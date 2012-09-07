版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 13:06 BJT

S.Korea MFG buys 65,000 T corn for Jan

SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 65,000 tonnes corn of U.S. and South American origins from Bunge Ltd in a private deal, traders said Friday.

MFG bought the corn at $326.90 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and the price excludes $1.5 per tonne of two-port delivery charges, they said. The product will arrive by Jan. 20, 2013, they added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐