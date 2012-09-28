S.Korea FLC buys 69,000 T corn for Feb-March

SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has bought 69,000 tonnes of optional origin corn from Cargill Inc via a private deal late on Thursday, traders said on Friday.

FLC bought the corn at $300.90 per tonne on a cost and freight basis, they said.

The product will arrive to the ports of Incheon and Kunsan between late February and early March, they added.