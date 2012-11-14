版本:
S.Korea's NOFI buys 139,000 T corn for Feb-March

SEOUL, Nov 14 South Korea's largest feedmaker
Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought a total of 139,000 tonnes of
corn for arrival between February and March via tenders closed
on late Tuesday, traders said.
    Details of the purchases are as follow:
    TONNE     SUPPLIER/PRICE(CFR)          ARRIVAL
    69,000    Cargill/$335                 Feb 24, 2013
    70,000    Louis Dreyfus/$337           March 5, 2013
              
    Note: The corn should arrive at two or three ports from the
list of Incheon, Pyeongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.

