S.Korea's NOFI buys 139,000 T corn for Feb-March

SEOUL, Nov 14 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought a total of 139,000 tonnes of corn for arrival between February and March via tenders closed on late Tuesday, traders said. Details of the purchases are as follow: TONNE SUPPLIER/PRICE(CFR) ARRIVAL 69,000 Cargill/$335 Feb 24, 2013 70,000 Louis Dreyfus/$337 March 5, 2013 Note: The corn should arrive at two or three ports from the list of Incheon, Pyeongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.