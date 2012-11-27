版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Corning shares up in premarket

(Removes word "percent" from headline)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK Nov 27 NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Corning Inc : * Shares up 7 percent to $12.14 in premarket (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

