版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Corning expects earnings in Q4 to be down sequentially

Nov 20 Corning Inc : * Corning to present at UBS global technology conference * Says expects earnings in the fourth quarter to be down sequentially * Says the fiber market is lower than anticipated entering the fourth quarter * Sales in Corning's specialty materials segment expected to be down 20% year

over year in Q4 * Says "gorilla glass continues to perform well in the cover glass market" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐