2012年 7月 25日

Corning 2nd-quarter revenue declines, misses Street view

NEW YORK, July 25 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported second-quarter revenue that declined from a year ago and missed Wall Street expectations, citing signs an unsettled global economy hurt its business.

The maker of glass used in flat screen televisions and smartphones said Wednesday that profit fell to $462 million, or 30 cents per share, from $755 million, or 47 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue dropped to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion. Analysts expected $2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

