FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Corning vows new jobs as part of Trump's "Made in America" week
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 晚上7点16分 / 1 天内

Corning vows new jobs as part of Trump's "Made in America" week

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Corning Inc said at an event with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that it plans to spend $500 million and create 1,000 jobs in the United States making a new kind of glass for vials and cartridges to hold injectable drugs.

The commitments were made as part of Trump's "Made in America" week, during which he showcased American-made products and made an impassioned defense of his 'America First' policies.

Corning said it developed the new type of glass in collaboration with drugmakers Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc , who were also at the event.

Corning spokeswoman Elizabeth Dann said the jobs would be at a new facility in a location that is yet to be determined in the U.S. southeast, as well as at existing plants in New Jersey and New York.

Corning said the commitments were the first part of a planned $4 billion investment in the new pharmaceutical glass. The glass, called Corning Valor Glass, is stronger and more damage-resistant than other pharmaceutical glass, according to Corning.

Corning said the investment should eventually create 4,000 new jobs, but it did not provide a time frame for those jobs. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below