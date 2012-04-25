Corning's profit falls sharply in first quarter

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by weak global demand for liquid crystal display television sets.
Net income attributable to Corning fell 38 percent to $462 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $748 million, or 47 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue fell 0.2 percent to $1.92 billion in the first quarter.
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance