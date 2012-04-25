版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 19:20 BJT

Corning's profit falls sharply in first quarter

April 25 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by weak global demand for liquid crystal display television sets.

Net income attributable to Corning fell 38 percent to $462 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $748 million, or 47 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue fell 0.2 percent to $1.92 billion in the first quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐