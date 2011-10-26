UPDATE 3-Corning's profit up but doubts mount on demand

* Corning projects rebound in panel production in Korea
* Finance chief upbeat about fourth-quarter TV sales
* Analysts skeptical of Corning's positive commentary
* Shares up 1 percent, come off earlier highs
(Rewrites, updates share movement, adds analyst comments)
By Liana B. Baker
Oct 26 Corning Inc (GLW.N) posted
better-than-expected results but its shares pared gains on
investor doubts that the company would keep expanding its
biggest and most profitable business, LCD glass for flat screen
TVs.
Corning said its customers, the Korean panel makers, will
pick up production in the fourth quarter and the company's
finance chief said retail demand for TVs was improving.
Shares rose 8 percent on the news but later turned negative
and were recently trading 1 percent higher, after analysts said
Corning's management may have been too optimistic on the
quarterly conference call.
The company does not give earnings-per-share projections in
its forecast or a concrete revenue target.
"The company appears to be sliding down a slippery glass
slope as the economy softens," said Ticonderoga Securities
analyst Brian White.
White added that Corning's LCD business will have trouble
growing because global TV sales will not rebound.
"When I look at Corning, I look big picture, and the LCD
glass market may stop growing in the next three years."
Another analyst, Srinivasan Sundararajan from Oppenheimer &
Co, also said Corning's executives were too positive,
considering most TV manufacturers have slashed their TV sales
forecasts.
"Even though Corning had upbeat comments on the call, the
reality is there is not much demand for flat panels," he said.
The German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE),
which makes liquid crystal for display screens, cut the top end
of its 2011 sales forecast on Wednesday because of weakness in
the next two or three quarters in the flat screen
industry.[ID:nL5E7LQ07S]
Corning, which makes the liquid crystal display glass used
in flat-screen TVs, said that Korean manufacturers Samsung
(005930.KS) and LG Electronics (066570.KS) will boost their
production in the holiday quarter. Weak demand for televisions
have been hitting panel prices in recent quarters.
The upbeat comments on Korea were not expected by investors
and initially moved Corning's share price on Wednesday,
Corning's chief financial officer said.
"The fact we said Korea would be up was a surprise to
people," said Corning's finance chief, Jim Flaws, in an
interview.
Flaws also said that retail demand for TVs was improving
and that panel makers would soon be buying more glass after
months of inventory reductions. He said retail demand was up 13
percent this year.
"As retail, TV sales have been doing fine. We think we will
get through that inventory reduction and assuming that retail
continues at the pace we've seen this year, it would give us
volume increases," Flaws said.
Corning on Wednesday said its earnings received a boost
from the strong Japanese yen, and Flaws said the strong
currency "will probably help us again in the upcoming
quarter."
Besides LCD glass, Corning makes resilient thin cover glass
for touch-screen devices such as smartphones and tablets. That
segment increased 90 percent to $299 million in the quarter.
Corning reported earnings per share of 51 cents, or $811
million, up from 50 cents per share, or $785 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales increased 30 percent to $2.08
billion, which was ahead of analysts' estimates of $2.02
billion.
Adjusted for various charges related to taxes and
restructuring, the company reported earnings per share of 48
cents, which beat analysts' expectations of 41 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Dave Zimmerman)