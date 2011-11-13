Corning Inc shares due for a rebound-Barron's

BRIEF-Aveda Transportation and Energy Services announces filing of final prospectus for previously announced public offering
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
Nov 13 Shares of specialty glass maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) are due for a rebound after dropping to levels last seen at the height of the financial crisis, Barron's financial weekly said in its latest issue.
Insiders are buying shares, Barron's said, and the stock is currently trading for not much more than book value.
Its shares could rise 20 percent or more from current levels, the publication said. Corning shares closed Friday at $15.19. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e
* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results