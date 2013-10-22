Corning to buy out Samsung from LCD panel JV

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc said it would buy out Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's stake in their LCD panel joint venture, resulting in the South Korean company taking a 7.4 percent shareholding in Corning.
Corning shares rose about 20 percent in extended trading.
Samsung owns 43 percent of the joint venture, Samsung Corning Precision.
The deal includes a new LCD display glass supply agreement between Corning and Samsung through 2023.
* United Bankshares-on April 7, filed amendment to articles of incorporation to increase number of authorized shares of co's stock to 200 million shares
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million