Corning to buy out Samsung from LCD panel JV

Oct 22 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc said it would buy out Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's stake in their LCD panel joint venture, resulting in the South Korean company taking a 7.4 percent shareholding in Corning.

Corning shares rose about 20 percent in extended trading.

Samsung owns 43 percent of the joint venture, Samsung Corning Precision.

The deal includes a new LCD display glass supply agreement between Corning and Samsung through 2023.
