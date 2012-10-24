Corning 3rd-qtr revenue declines

Oct 24 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported lower third-quarter results, saying weak global economic conditions hurt its telecommunications and environmental technology sales.

The maker of glass used in flat-screen televisions and smartphones said profit fell to $521 million, or 35 cents per share, from $811 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue dropped to $2.04 billion from $2.08 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 32 cents per share on revenue of $2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.